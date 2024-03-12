Tamil Nadu: Respite for complexes with 8 flats below 750 sqm

CHENNAI: The state government has waived the completion certificate for a residential complex consisting of eight flats below 750 square metres across the state. Earlier, no completion certificate was required for a residential complex consisting of three flats below 750 square metres. A G.O. was issued to this effect on March 11, 2024.

Apart from that the G.O. has also amended the Town and country Planning Act by enhancing the minimum height of non-high rise building from 12 to 14 metres. As per the new norms, the height of non-high rise building will be 14 metres to 18.3 metres.

The Act is being amended after Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, on January this year, announced in this regard at ‘CREDAI Tamil Nadu Statecon 2024’. However, the minister cautioned against misuse of the norms by the developer.

The move would bring in a huge relief to small developers who have been running from pillar to post get the approval from various departments to get the completion certificate, and drainage and power connection.