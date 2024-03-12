Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Respite for complexes with 8 flats below 750 sqm

As per the new norms, the height of non-high rise building will be 14 metres to 18.3 metres.
A complex of flats.
A complex of flats. (File photo)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has waived the completion certificate for a residential complex consisting of eight flats below 750 square metres across the state. Earlier, no completion certificate was required for a residential complex consisting of three flats below 750 square metres. A G.O. was issued to this effect on March 11, 2024.

Apart from that the G.O. has also amended the Town and country Planning Act by enhancing the minimum height of non-high rise building from 12 to 14 metres. As per the new norms, the height of non-high rise building will be 14 metres to 18.3 metres.

The Act is being amended after Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, on January this year, announced in this regard at ‘CREDAI Tamil Nadu Statecon 2024’. However, the minister cautioned against misuse of the norms by the developer.

The move would bring in a huge relief to small developers who have been running from pillar to post get the approval from various departments to get the completion certificate, and drainage and power connection.

Residential complex

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com