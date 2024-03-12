Tamil Nadu: Rs 383 crore released to private schools under RTE Act

CHENNAI: The school education department has issued a government order to release Rs 383.69 crore as tuition fees to private schools for the academic year 2022-23 under the Right to Education Act.

The amount for 65,946 newly-joined students and 3,51,122 already enrolled students has been released after district committees verified the details of the students. The amount for 70,533 students who have joined in the academic year 2024-25 will be released after the central government releases the funds next year, a release from the directorate of private schools said. “While a government order has been issued for the release of funds, the schools can expect it to reach them within this month,” officials in the directorate said.

The reservation of 25% of seats in the entry level has been implemented in the state since 2013-14 and admissions were made online in 2017-18.