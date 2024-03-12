Tamil Nadu: Two suffocate to death inside narrow 25-ft well

KANNIYAKUMARI: Two persons died of suffocation inside a 25-feet narrow well near Anjugramam on Monday after they attempted to retrieve a two-wheeler which had fallen into the well. The deceased have been identified as Srilingam (55), a brick kiln worker of Lakshmipuram, and Selvan (35), his neighbour.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday night after the two-wheeler of Srilingam’s son, which was parked near the well devoid of surrounding wall, fell into the well and petrol started leaking into the water. Following this, Srilingam and Selvan went inside the well using a rope, but failed to return. Subsequently, locals began pumping out water from the well using a motor and alerted the Kanniyakumari fire station, sources added.

“The duo entered the well around 10 pm and we were informed about the incident at 11.45 pm. We rushed to the spot in half-an-hour and retrieved the bodies using a hook and ladder, after two-hour-long efforts. The locals had drained out water up to 5 feet height by the time we reached the spot,” said fire station sources.

The bodies were sent to a government medical college hospital for postmortem. Srilingam is survived by wife and three children, while Selvan was unmarried.