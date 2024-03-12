Two migrants workers injured while resisting bid to snatch mobile phones in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two migrant workers from Odisha were severely assaulted by an unknown gang, near Thudiyalur, in Coimbatore city on Sunday night during a bid to snatch mobile phones.

The Odisha natives suffered multiple cut injuries and other wounds as they were continuously assaulted by the four-member gang with knives and stones. The duo have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in the city, said police sources.

The incident occurred near the railway gate at Vellakinar, near Thudiyalur, around 9.10 pm on Sunday. The injured are R Sarath (33) and B Bishya (44) from Odisha. They were employed at a private board manufacturing company at GN Mills and were staying at a rented room on Uzhaipalar Street at Vellakinar.

They came under attack around 9 pm while returning to their room after purchasing groceries from Thudiyalur. They were waylaid by a four-member gang near the railway gate which is a desolate spot.

The gang allegedly attempted to rob their mobile phones and money. However, the workers attempted to resist and in anger the gang stabbed them with knives and hit them up with stones. The gang managed to rob their mobile phones and money and fled.

Later, passers-by who found the injured alerted the police and rushed them to the private hospital at Saibabacolony where they were treated in the ICU. Their condition is stable, said a police officer. Thudiyalur police have booked a case on charges of robbery and attempt to murder.