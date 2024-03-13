27-year-old woman alleges harassment by Kovilpatti government hospital staff, inquiry on

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after a woman patient lodged a complaint against a male staff of the Kovilpatti government hospital, accusing him of asking her uncomfortable questions while registering for a medical test, Joint Director Dr Vijaya and Tiruchendur RMO Dr Pon Ravi on Monday conducted an inquiry into the incident.

According to the complainant, a 27-year-old woman from Kovilpatti, she had consulted a female doctor of the Kovilpatti government hospital for skin allergy in her private area, and was asked to take an HIV blood test. When she approached the registration counter, the male staff, identified as Stephen, allegedly asked her unwanted and immoral questions about the disease, even as several men were present around the counter.

"Although I expressed uneasiness to reply as I felt uncomfortable, the staff member went on persisting me and refused to register for the test if I did not reply. He began hurling the questions with wrong connotations after I revealed that I am a divorcee and single mother. Following this, he started asking unnecessary questions despite me telling him that I had already explained everything to the doctor," she alleged.

When the complainant took the matter to resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Sudha, Collector G Lakshmipathy ordered for an inquiry. Following this, Joint Director Dr Vijaya and Tiruchendur RMO Dr Pon Ravi, inquired with the complainant for an hour. They questioned the suspect Stephen, who is a temporary employee, after the media persons questioned Vijaya and Ravi in this regard, sources said.

Meanwhile, activist Rasesu Kanna of Kovilpatti, on Tuesday petitioned the revenue divisional officer to inquire into the incident as it concerned the safety of women at government hospital premises. "The hospital authorities are trying to safeguard the accused. Hence, the RDO, being the Sub Judicial Magistrate, must inquire into the incident and grant justice for the victim," he said.