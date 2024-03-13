AIADMK, BJP stage protests over ‘drug menace’

CHENNAI: The AIADMK and BJP on Tuesday staged demonstration separately condemning the DMK government for the ‘prevalence of drugs in the state.’ While the AIADMK held demonstration across the state, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami led the protest in Chennai. BJP state president K Annamalai also led the protest in the city.

Palaniswami and senior leaders of the AIADMK took part in the demonstration by wearing black shirts in RA Puram, raising slogans against the DMK government for ‘failing to contain the drug menace’.

Talking to reporters, Palaniswami recalled how he was consistently highlighting the issue and demanding action. He also recalled his frequent representations to Governor RN Ravi about the ‘general deterioration of law and order’ and the drug menace in the state.

Leading the protest at Valluvarkottam, Annamalai gave a detailed account of the narcotic substances seized in various parts of the state. He charged that drugs are available freely near educational institutions. BJP cadre would be working for one week -- from March 13 to 20 -- to ‘eradicate the drug menace in the state’.

The party cadre will visit schools, colleges, apartments and bus stands, conduct medical camps, take people to drug rehabilitation centres and educate them about the evils of drugs.

On March 16, the BJP would organise booth committee meetings in 50,000 places across the state to eradicate the menace.

The BJP also launched a website - drugfreetamilnadu.com and asked the BJP workers to take a pledge to work to fight against drugs.