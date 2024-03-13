'Allow permanent shops for palm products at railway stations'

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to boost the sale of palmyra products, the Tirunelvei district palmyrah products cooperative federation has demanded that they be allowed to set up permanent shops, instead of stalls, at select railway stations in Thoothukudi district.

A few years ago, the southern railway had rolled out the 'one station one product' (OSOP) scheme, under which the cooperative federation had set up stalls with palm products on sale at railway stations, such as Tiruchendur and Kurumbur, in Thoothukudi. The stalls displayed palmyra products like palm jaggery (palm karupatti), palm jaggery powder, panakarkandu, chukku karupatti, candies, palm fruit squash, besides handicrafts like palm leaf baskets, trays, petty boxes, toys, and handbags. The stalls also sold khadi products.

Sources said that the stalls at Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur stations make a daily average business of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000. Business hikes during festival seasons. The stall at Kurumbur station, however, was shut due to safety concerns, said sources. Sale at the shop at Tiruchendur has seen a decline due to ongoing repair works. A senior federation official said that the OSOP scheme has created an avenue for palmyra products to be sold at far off places through the railways.

"The registration of the stalls have to be renewed every 15 days at a cost of `1,000. It is difficult for the salesperson to arrange the products and pack them in the evening. We have requested the railways to provide a shop in the station premises," he said.

Railway authorities told TNIE that only stalls can be allowed since it is not a permanent measure. The OSOP scheme operates under the concept of 'Voice for Local,' and helps farmers and manufacturers showcase their products, thereby helping them generate additional income, while providing passengers easy access to affordable products.