CHENNAI: A day after the union government notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that CAA would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. The Act is against Constitution, minority communities, Sri Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps, and the diverse and secular nature of the country, the CM said.

In a statement, Stalin said the BJP government has notified the Act in haste when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner. “The CAA is against the basic tenets of the Constitution and the welfare of the people of India who live in unity amid differences in language, race, and religion,” he said.

A few hours after his statement, Stalin, in his tweet with the hashtag #NOCAAInTamilNadu, said, “The DMK has been consistent in its opposition to the CAA. We opposed CAA when it was in draft form. When it became law, the DMK protested against it.