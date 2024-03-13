CM Stalin announces 4 per cent hike in DA for state government employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for around 16 lakh government employees and teachers in Tamil Nadu with retrospective effect from January 1, 2024. This will cost an additional expenditure of Rs 2,587.91 crore to the state exchequer.

The state government has been effecting DA hikes whenever the union government hikes DA for its employees. The GOI has already effected a 4% DA hike for its employees from January 1, 2024.

An official release issued here said the state government has fully understood the contribution of its employees in implementing several pioneering welfare schemes and the entire country is looking at these schemes in awe.

The release also said the government is keen on fulfilling the demands of government employees and teachers gradually despite the financial burden inherited from the past and the debt burden.

