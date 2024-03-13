Damaged roof, falling debris threaten students of Panchayat Union elementary school in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI: The deteriorating state of the Panchayat Union elementary school in Muthupattinam in the district is worrying parents who are concerned about the safety of more than 50 students enrolled here.

They allege that students of fourth and fifth grade are forced to sit outside under a tree due to debris regularly falling from a damaged portion of the roof in one of the classroom buildings.

The elementary school under the S Kulavaipatti panchayat has two small buildings and three classrooms. Sometimes students are even seated inside these dilapidated buildings, allege villagers.

They have notified authorities for a new building for the past three years but to no avail, added villagers. "We have filed several petitions to the village authorities and DRDO officials to construct a new building. So far, no one has solved this issue which poses a serious threat to the lives of our children," said a villager from Muthupattinam.

Sources in the school said, "On behalf of the school, requisition was given for a new building in 2021. The village administration officials have promised to hasten the process. However, students should not suffer due to the delay."

When contacted by TNIE, KS Shanmugam, Aranthangi block, elementary District Education Officer under whom the school is monitored said, "As funds from NABARD are utilised in developing infrastructure works for high schools, it will be extended to elementary schools as soon as we receive the approval from the Director of Elementary Education S Kanappan."