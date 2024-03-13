Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam excluded from survey despite rich bird species, allege activists

PERAMBALUR: Residents and activists have urged the authorities to conduct a bird survey at the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam in the district in light of a significant bird population observed at the dam, similar to other water bodies in the area.
The state government has been conducting an annual bird census in two phases since January 27. The recent survey, which took place on January 27-28 for water birds and March 2-3 for terrestrial birds, covered 39 locations across Perambalur.
Notably, 95 species of water birds, including cormorant, coot, grey heron, purple moorhen, heated duck and 98 species of land birds, including muniya, robin bluem red wattled bulbul and house sparrow were spotted during this survey, highlighting the region's rich avian diversity.
However, concerns have been raised about the exclusion of the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam from the survey locations, despite its significance as a habitat for various bird species. The dam, currently being constructed at a cost of Rs 149.4 crore across Marudaiyaru river, has overflown more than three times in the last two years.
The water in the dam attracts more birds in the morning and evening. Hence, activists have sought a bird survey at the dam from next year. Environmental activist S Ragavan, who filed a petition with the district collectorate regarding the matter on Monday, stressed the need for transparency in reporting bird survey findings and advocated for initiatives to promote bird conservation among the public, particularly through school competitions.
"We are not aware of bird surveys conducted in the district. A report should be published on the surveys and what species of birds are coming here. To raise awareness, a separate section on the district website should be dedicated for providing information about birds," Ragavan told TNIE. "Birds play an important role in biodiversity especially in the food chain.
So, the forest department should raise awareness by organising competitions among school students every year." he added. N Suresh, a resident of Kottarai, said, "The authorities must conduct a survey here and document bird species in the area. Data on the birds coming here should be put up on the information board."
In response to the demands, District Forest Officer R Guganesh assured that steps would be taken to include the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam in future bird surveys. "At present, we conducted the survey at the listed locations. We will take steps to include the dam in the list."