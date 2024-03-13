Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam excluded from survey despite rich bird species, allege activists

PERAMBALUR: Residents and activists have urged the authorities to conduct a bird survey at the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam in the district in light of a significant bird population observed at the dam, similar to other water bodies in the area.

The state government has been conducting an annual bird census in two phases since January 27. The recent survey, which took place on January 27-28 for water birds and March 2-3 for terrestrial birds, covered 39 locations across Perambalur.

Notably, 95 species of water birds, including cormorant, coot, grey heron, purple moorhen, heated duck and 98 species of land birds, including muniya, robin bluem red wattled bulbul and house sparrow were spotted during this survey, highlighting the region's rich avian diversity.

However, concerns have been raised about the exclusion of the Kottarai-Marudaiyaru dam from the survey locations, despite its significance as a habitat for various bird species. The dam, currently being constructed at a cost of Rs 149.4 crore across Marudaiyaru river, has overflown more than three times in the last two years.