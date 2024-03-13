MDMK, MNM & DMDK condemn centre for CAA act

CHENNAI: Following the centre’s announcement over the implementation of CAA, MDMK, and MNM, both DMK’s allies, and DMDK have condemned the union government.

In a press statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko vehemently condemned the union government and said the implementation of CAA would destroy the diversity in the country. He said it is the duty of the democratic forces to remove the fascist BJP government from power, which has been working against the constitution and affecting the country’s diversity for the past 10 years.

MNM president Kamal Haasan posted a message on X platform describing the notification of rules as a dark day for India. “A religion-based citizenship test is antithetical to the secular constitutional foundations of the republic, and I will fight against this legally and politically with all my might,” he said.