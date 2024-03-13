MDMK, MNM & DMDK condemn centre for CAA act

CHENNAI: Following the centre’s announcement over the implementation of CAA, MDMK, and MNM, both DMK’s allies, and DMDK have condemned the union government.
In a press statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko vehemently condemned the union government and said the implementation of CAA would destroy the diversity in the country. He said it is the duty of the democratic forces to remove the fascist BJP government from power, which has been working against the constitution and affecting the country’s diversity for the past 10 years.
MNM president Kamal Haasan posted a message on X platform describing the notification of rules as a dark day for India. “A religion-based citizenship test is antithetical to the secular constitutional foundations of the republic, and I will fight against this legally and politically with all my might,” he said.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant said in a statement that the party will not accept CAA until the union government provides clarification and guidelines regarding its implementation.
It may be noted that PMK, which is known for its swift responses to political developments, maintained a strategic silence on the issue until Tuesday night. Sources within the party said they are unaware of the leadership’s stand on the issue. Given the party’s reluctance and its undisclosed plans for the parliamentary election as regards alliance, speculations on PMK’s potential alignment with the BJP are doing the rounds.
Meanwhile, students staged protest at the University of Madras against the Act on Tuesday. They shouted slogans against the union government, terming the Act undemocratic. The protest was organised by Students’ Federation of India. A similar protest was also organised in the Presidency College.