Notorious gang of robbers led by 72-year-old veggie vendor held in Tamil Nadu's Senjerimalai village

According to police, on February 13, a five-member gang entered the residence of D Nithyanandhi (52), a home-alone woman and threatened her at knife point. After tying her up and gagging her, they decamped with around 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house.

After around a month-long investigation, a team led by Sulur Circle Inspector R Mathaiyan traced the identities of suspects and their whereabouts at Gudiyatham and arrested four of them, One more suspect is absconding. Police recovered 25 sovereigns of gold jewels and a car from the suspects and remanded them to prison on Tuesday.

A police officer said, “The investigation revealed that the gang was led by Ayyanar who is a vegetable vendor. They stole 24 kg of gold from a bank in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh in 2005 and in 2006 they stole around 47 kg of gold from another bank at Walayar in Kerala.

After spending a few years in prison, they came out on bail. In 2011, the gang murdered a man when they had stolen 80 kg of gold from a jewellery shop in Panruti. After spending four years in North India, the gang returned to Tamil Nadu in 2015 and burgled 90 sovereigns from a private gold loan firm in Kanchipuram.