Rajiv Gandhi convicts to go for passport interview today

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that necessary arrangements were made to take three convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi - Murugan @ Srikaran, Robert Payas and Jayakumar - to the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission for a passport interview on Wednesday.

Making the submission before a division bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu, additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj said an appointment has been fixed up with the deputy high commission for the interview through the district collector as directed by the court in its earlier order.

He said all the required arrangements, including escort, have been made to take them from the high security Foreigners Detention Camp in Tiruchy to the deputy high commission in Chennai. They will be taken at 5.30am from the camp and reach at 11.30 am.

“Srilankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai has allocated time for consultation for Jayakumar, Robert Pyas at 1 pm and for Murugan at 12.30 pm,” Tiruchy collector M Pradeep Kumar told TNIE.