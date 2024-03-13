Second Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train flagged off

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat express service between Chennai and Mysuru on Tuesday, and regular service of this train will commence on Thursday.

The express, which will be operated six days a week except Wednesday, will run till Bengaluru up to April 4 and till Mysuru from April 5 onwards, said a statement from the railways.

The train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7.50am and reach Chennai Central at 12.25 pm. In the return direction, the train will leave Chennai Central at 5pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9.25 pm the same day. The train will have stops at Krishnarajapuram and Katpadi in both directions.

Governor RN Ravi and union minister L Murugan took part in the event which was held virtually at the Chennai Central station. Modi also dedicated One Station One Product stalls at 205 stations in Southern Railway.