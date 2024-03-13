Tamil Nadu man held for months-old human sacrifice

COIMBATORE: Five months after the Karamadai police began a probe into an alleged human sacrifice case, the suspect, G Muthu (43) of Puliyakulam near Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, was held in Nilgiris on Monday. The suspect has confessed to killing the man as part of human sacrifice and performing rituals, police said. The identity of the victim, an elderly male, is yet to be established.

According to police, Muthu worked as a labourer in a farm where the body was found in Coimbatore. He was living with his wife, mother and two daughters. After his wife and daughters broke their relationship with him a few years ago, he took to black magic and started performing rituals.

On October 8, 2023, Karamadai police received information about a decapitated and decomposed male body found buried in a private farmland at Devanapuram near Thekkampatti. Blood stains were seen near the spot where the body was buried, and police initially thought that they could belong to some animals.

Police thought the body could have been dragged to the spot by stray dogs and over a period of time soil got deposited over it. But after forensic tests revealed that it was human blood, police began investigating the human sacrifice angle.