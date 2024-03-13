Tamil Nadu: Three die as lorry falls on van on Dhimbam road

ERODE: Three people died when a truck loaded with sugarcane capsized on a van on the Dhimbam ghat road in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday morning. The accident happened when the lorry driver tried to take a turn at the 27th hairpin bend.

The deceased were identified as SR Kumar (62), N Chennaiyan (45) and S Rangasamy ( 46) of Sathyamangalam, all working as real estate agents. The injured were identified as Soundar Raj (60), Selvam (55) and Monohar ( 50) of Erode, also land brokers.

Police said the six land brokers were on their way to Nanjangud in Karnataka to scout for land. While trying to take a U-turn towards Hasanur at the 27th hairpin bend on the Dhimbam road, the lorry loaded with sugarcane capsized on their van, trapping all the occupants inside. Kumar, Chennaiyan and Rangasamy died on the spot.

Hasanur police and locals rescued the others and sent them to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sathyamangalam GH. Hasanur police have registered a case and are looking for the absconding truck driver. The accident affected traffic between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on the Dhimbam ghat road for about two hours.