TANGEDCO moves to bluetooth-based meter reading

“Then, details of the consumer and consumption will be sent to the TANGEDCOs’ server and consumers will get the bill in their registered mobile via SMS within five minutes,” he added.

Another assessor T Vinoth in Tiruppur district told TNIE, “In the manual process, we have to update consumption details in the portal in the evening and, these will be updated in TANGEDCO server the next day. The new system has made our work easy as the application sends all details to the server promptly.” He pointed out that if internet signal, performance-based mobile, etc are proper, meter readings can be taken within two minutes.

Consumer, P Chandru at Perungudi at Chennai told TNIE that already, online payment methods for electricity bills are useful.’ On the flip side, assessors complained that TANGEDCO compelled them to use their mobile phones for the work, and demanded separate devices.

“TANGEDCO did not give us smartphones and we have been forced to use our mobile for meter reading. Assessors, who don’t have high performance phones, have to spend 10 to 15 minutes to complete the meter reading process. So, we could take meter readings only 40 to 45 places per day instead of 80,” said an assessor in Coimbatore.

Recently, a group of assessors at Avinashi EDC petitioned the Executive Engineer (EE) not to force them to do this work due to practical difficulties.

Bharathiya Electricity Employees Federation state general secretary R Saravanakumar told TNIE that officers verbally directed that assessors must take meter readings using the given devices and, but did not give any training.”

“While assessors use their mobiles frequently for meter reading, they face a lot of issues such as heating of battery and drain, call disconnected, etc. There are several assessors who still are using keypad phones. TANGEDCO should provide a smartphone,” he urged.

He added that Bluetooth devices cannot be used on old style meters. The assistant engineer (AE) of Koothanallur section office in Tiruvarur on March 8 issued a memo to an assessor who flagged the issue. He uses an iPhone and the app is not compatible, sources said.

When asked about it, a Chief Engineer told TNIE claimed that it was trial run and was yet to be implemented formally.