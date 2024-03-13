Tata Motors to invest Rs 9,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for new plant generating 5,000 jobs

CHENNAI: Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government, committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore to establish a manufacturing facility in the state, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday.

The proposed facility at Ranipet district would generate 5,000 new jobs, an official release here said.

Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji and V Vishnu, MD&CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, exchanged documents in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in this connection.

Rajaa was present on the occasion.

"#TataMotors and the Government of Tamil Nadu are revving up for an epic journey!! In the presence of our Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @TataMotors today signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a cutting-edge vehicle manufacturing facility, committing an investment of Rs 9000 crore and generating up to 5000+ #JobsForTN ", Rajaa said in a post on 'X'.