Transfer of Doctors : Action sought against Tiruchy collector

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Tuesday sought action against the Tiruchy collector for not taking taking steps to fill up vacancies in government hospitals and also for transferring two government doctors last month in connection with two maternal deaths which took place at the government hospital at Manapparai in December 2023 and the government hospital at Thuraiyur in January.

TNGDA state president Dr K Senthil condemned the collector’s action citing the recent audit report which found no lapses on part of the two doctors.

In a press note, he said the deaths of two women were unfortunate. Only 11 obstetrician-gynaecologists (OG) are working in Tiruchy district in place of the required 34 in 10 government hospitals including four comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC).

“Instead of taking measures to fill up the remaining vacancies, the collector against norms has ordered transfer of the two doctors. The existing obstetrics despite less numbers have rendered a great service without taking their leaves. One among the two transferred doctors resigned whereas the other went on medical leave,” it stated.

TNGDA also demanded to fill up the 23 obstetrician-gynaecologists vacancies in the government hospitals. Srirangam CEmONC has three obstetrician-gynaecologists whereas there is only one each in Musiri, Manapparai and Thuraiyur CEmONCs. This also means one third of doctors were only available to treat the patients, which increased the burden on the doctors to work for more than 72 hours per week.