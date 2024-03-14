2024 Lok Sabha polls: CPI's sitting Nagapattinam MP may opt out

CHENNAI: With constituencies getting finalised in the DMK-led alliance for the Lok Sabha election, the Left parties are busy finalising candidates for their four constituencies.

It is learnt that, owing to health concerns, M Selvaraj, CPI’s incumbent MP in Nagapattinam, would not contest. He had been the party’s candidate from the constituency seven times and won four times. Party sources said Tiruvarur district secretary Vai Selvaraj is a strong contender.

Meetings of the party’s Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam district committees have been convened on Thursday to select a candidate. While the Tiruppur district committee has convened a meeting to formally decide its recommendation of a candidate for the constituency, sources confirmed that K Subbarayan, incumbent MP, will contest again.

Once the district committees forward their recommendation and upon endorsement by the national committee, the official announcement of candidates is expected at the party’s state council meeting on March 18 in Chennai.

As regards CPM, its state committee meeting on March 15 will finalise the candidates for Madurai and Dindigul parliamentary constituencies. Sources said Madurai’s incumbent MP Su Venkatesan, is likely to get another term, while for the Dindigul seat, names such as former district secretary N Pandi and Theekathir editor Madhukkur Ramalingam are being considered.