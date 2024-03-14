AIADMK is holding talks with DMDK, not PMK, says Edappadi

CHENNAI: In an indication that PMK may be inching towards BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the party is yet to initiate formal alliance talks with the PMK and that when such a situation arises, it would be intimated to the media. However, Palaniswami admitted that the AIADMK is in talks with the DMDK.

Palaniswami’s remarks assume importance at a time when there are speculations that the PMK is likely to sign a pact with the BJP soon with informal talks between the leadership of both the parties reaching a significant stage. Besides, the AIADMK is expected to finalise seat-sharing with the DMDK in a day or two.

Palaniswami was answering queries from reporters after attending an Iftar hosted by the AIADMK. Asked when the alliance talks with the PMK would conclude, Palaniswami said, “We are yet to come to that (talks with PMK). You (the media) have been speculating that the PMK is holding talks with the BJP, etc. We are not responsible for these speculations.”

When another scribe repeated the question, Palaniswami quipped, “We are in talks with the DMDK continuously. We did not say the AIADMK was talking to the PMK. We will inform you when we hold talks.”

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said the people of Tamil Nadu have understood that MPs from DMK and its allies have done nothing for the state during the past five years and as such, voting for the DMK again would be a waste. The MPs of DMK and their allies did not do anything to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu.