Climate-resilient hatcheries set up across Tamil Nadu to protect Olive Ridley turtle eggs

CHENNAI: With climate extremes becoming the new normal, the state government has built climate-resilient turtle hatcheries to maintain natural ‘nest’ ambience, thereby giving a best chance for Olive Ridley turtle eggs to hatch.

This year has witnessed record number of nesting, highest in the last five years, with 2.21 lakh eggs secured. Out of the total of 45 hatcheries set up across eight districts, 10 have been designated as climate-resilient. These specialised facilities are equipped with the necessary tools to monitor and regulate environmental parameters crucial for egg fertility.

Emphasising the significance of the initiative, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests department, told TNIE: “With temperatures projected to soar, extra precautions are being taken to ensure the viability of turtle eggs. Data loggers have been procured to monitor nest temperatures, enabling authorities to intervene promptly in case of deviations from optimal conditions. Shade nests, regular watering, and nest coverings are employed to maintain an ideal temperature conducive to successful incubation.”

The decision to establish climate-resilient hatcheries was prompted by a request from the chief wildlife warden. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned from the discretionary fund of the additional chief secretary.