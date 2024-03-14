Climate-resilient hatcheries set up across Tamil Nadu to protect Olive Ridley turtle eggs

CHENNAI: With climate extremes becoming the new normal, the state government has built climate-resilient turtle hatcheries to maintain natural ‘nest’ ambience, thereby giving a best chance for Olive Ridley turtle eggs to hatch.
This year has witnessed record number of nesting, highest in the last five years, with 2.21 lakh eggs secured. Out of the total of 45 hatcheries set up across eight districts, 10 have been designated as climate-resilient. These specialised facilities are equipped with the necessary tools to monitor and regulate environmental parameters crucial for egg fertility.
Emphasising the significance of the initiative, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests department, told TNIE: “With temperatures projected to soar, extra precautions are being taken to ensure the viability of turtle eggs. Data loggers have been procured to monitor nest temperatures, enabling authorities to intervene promptly in case of deviations from optimal conditions. Shade nests, regular watering, and nest coverings are employed to maintain an ideal temperature conducive to successful incubation.”
The decision to establish climate-resilient hatcheries was prompted by a request from the chief wildlife warden. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned from the discretionary fund of the additional chief secretary.
Renowned turtle expert R Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) said there is an intricate relationship between temperature and the sex ratio of Olive Ridley turtles. These ancient creatures, evolved over centuries, possess remarkable adaptability strategies.
Research indicates that temperatures below 27 degrees Celsius predominantly yield male hatchlings, while temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius result in predominantly female hatchlings. By carefully selecting nesting sites, sea turtles maintain a delicate balance in the sex ratio to ensure population sustainability.
Kumar said the state government’s proactive approach would yield long-term benefits in terms of data collection and research insights.
Traditionally, management interventions focused on nest protection and relocation inadvertently alter nest temperatures. The establishment of climate-resilient hatcheries mark a positive shift towards addressing the challenge and advancing conservation efforts.
Moreover, the Union environment ministry has enlisted the WII to assess sea turtle populations along the Indian coastline under which hatchery management practices is an integral part. By identifying priority nesting beaches and implementing strategic interventions, stakeholders aim to bolster turtle conservation efforts on a broader scale.