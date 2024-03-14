DMK councillor at Tiruchy corporation meet complains his ward ignored, resigns, attempts self-immolation

Meanwhile, a senior DMK functionary who was witness to the entire episode, said, “He (Vijay) did everything out of emotion. The mayor has already issued directions to sort out the issues raised by him. DMK councillors and party leaders are in touch with him.”

It was not only Vijay but AIADMK councillor from Ward 65 Ambikapathi KK who also walked out of the council session, albeit over a different complaint.

The councillor complained over “inaction” on pan masala sale in the city. To this, the mayor clarified that the food safety department was the rightful entity to act on the sale of such banned products. Ambikapathi, however, ignored it and walked out of the hall.

Resolutions adopted

While a total of 145 resolutions were tabled during the session, most of them were on various minor civic works and the action taken against those who failed to pay corporation bills. Councillor L Rex complained that contractors engaged in laying the underground drainage (UGD) network in the city was collecting fees from residents for connecting the pipeline from their houses with the main line.

Councillor P Senthilnathan then tabled a copy of a notice purportedly issued by a UGD contractor. To this, the mayor said all these were done without the corporation’s consent and directed officials to take action against errant contractors.

Officials must also ensure that contractors return the money in the event of them having collected it from residents, he added. Residents don't have to pay any money to UGD contractors, he asserted.

Councillors also complained of water supply to pockets taking a hit, to which officials blamed issues at the collector well in Kollidam. The mayor assured tanker water supply to affected wards.