HC seeks state govt's report on plea to shift oil press used by VO Chidambaram Pillai in jail

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, seeking to shift a manual oil press ('chekku' in Tamil) used by freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai from Coimbatore Central Prison to his memorial house in Thoothukudi.

The litigant, R Kumaran of Thoothukudi, stated in his petition that during the freedom struggle, Chidambaram was lodged at the Coimbatore prison for speaking against the British. During his imprisonment, he was tortured and made to work on the oil press, which is usually operated using bulls. This earned him the name 'Sekkizhutha Semmal', Kumaran added.

After India's independence, the oil press used by Chidambaram continued to remain in the Coimbatore prison, he pointed out, adding that if it is kept in the freedom fighter’s memorial house in Ottapidaram of Thoothukudi, it could be viewed by tourists and the public.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice to the authorities concerned and sought a report. The case was adjourned to next week.