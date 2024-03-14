Relief for Madurai Kamaraj Univ staff as salaries, pensions to be disbursed within a week

MADURAI: Teachers and pensioners of the Madurai Kamaraj University can heave a sigh of relief after Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said that the salaries and pensions, pending for several months, will be disbursed in a week. V-C Kumar had convened a council meeting on Wednesday, when representatives of teachers of affiliated colleges also sought leaves to evaluate papers.

The council meeting was conducted in the presence of Registrar (i/c) M Ramakrishnan, syndicate members, and Kumar. It was attended by heads of departments of several affiliated colleges, who alleged that salaries and pensions have been pending for over three years. In his response, V-C Kumar said that the conditions listed in the government order (GO) were being sorted out, and ensured that the pending amount will be disbursed to the employees and pensioners within a week.

In addition to this, representatives of teachers affiliated to non-autonomous colleges claimed that the university was delaying in publishing the results for the semester conducted in November. V-C J Kumar said that most teachers of affiliated colleges are not coming forward to evaluate papers.

"Some come in the afternoon and leave in the evening. Also, paper evaluation had stopped temporarily due to the ongoing protests. To tackle these issues, the MKU has insisted that teachers adopt digital evaluation. The government has reiterated the same. But, teachers are not revealing the reason for not opting digital evaluation," he said.

Citing the example of Bharathidasan University, some teachers have requested the V-C to declare holidays for affiliated colleges for the purpose of paper evaluation. In his response, Kumar said, "If the teachers simply sit at home for holidays, what should we do?" He has, however, assured to look into possibilities to consider the same.