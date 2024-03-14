Tamil Nadu: Farmers threaten to boycott Lok Sabha polls if graphite mining project at Kurunjakulam gets nod

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers of Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts, and Kovilpatti have launched a protest against the centre-backed graphite mining project at Kurunjakulam in Thiruvengadam of Tenkasi district, citing impact on groundwater resources. The protesters have also threatened to boycott the upcoming polls if their grievances are not heeded to.



The union ministry of mines had released an e-tender for mining graphite on 656.46 acre at Kurunjakulam, on November 29, 2023. Kurunjakulam is located 20 km away from Kovilpatti, three km from Thiruvengadam, seven km from Kazhugumalai, and borders Tenkasi and Virudhunagar district. In 1924, graphite was discovered in the Neeravikulam tank at Kurunjakulam. But, the government did not proceed with mining the mineral.

"The locals would collect 'kakapon' (colloquial term for graphite) at the Neeravikulam tank," recalled veteran leader KS Radhakrishnan. Mining projects were also stopped during the period of former chief ministers Bakthavachalam, in 1963, and M Karunanidhi in 1999.

The proposed mining project will lead to displacement of hundreds of people from the surrounding villages, and will deplete the groundwater resources — the main source of irrigation, said Radhakrishnan, also a native of Kurunjakulam. Desiya Vivasayigal Sangam president Renganayagulu said that the region's location in the midst of black soil tracts leaves it bone dry without a major river.