CHENNAI: Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government, committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore to establish a cutting-edge vehicle manufacturing facility in the state, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday. The proposed facility to be set up on 500 acres in Ranipet district would generate 5,000 jobs (direct and indirect), an official release said.

“With this investment, Tamil Nadu further solidifies its position as the unrivaled automobile capital of India, reminiscent of the transformative impact of Hyundai’s investment during Kalaignar’s tenure,” Chief Minister M K Stalin later said in a post on ‘X’.

Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji and V Vishnu, MD&CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, exchanged documents in the presence of the CM. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, commerce and industries secretary Arun Roy, and senior officials of the Tata Motors Group were present.

Tata Motors Limited, a $42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.

With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in passenger vehicles segment.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, the minister said the facility will be a greenfield plant and the first manufacturing facility of Tata Motors in Tamil Nadu.

“We have offered good incentive for the company. But incentive alone is not a factor. Companies like Tata Motors also look at the available eco-system. Tamil Nadu is a rich state in automobile eco-system,” the minister said. Tata Motors said it would also employ women at the manufacturing plant.

This is the first time the state has attracted two big automobile investments within a span of two months, the minister said. Earlier, VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, signed an MoU to invest $2 billion for setting up an integrated electric vehicle facility in Thoothukudi.