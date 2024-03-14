Three tigers spotted in coffee estate in Gudalur, camera traps fixed

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Gudalur forest division have stepped up vigil after three tigers were spotted in a coffee plantation, near a high school in a residential area, in Gudalur on Tuesday. The video showing the big cats gathering at a spot after coming in a line has gone viral.

Forest department personnel said the big cats could be siblings and urged people not to panic. Camera traps have been fixed to monitor them.

The Gudalur forest range officer and the members of Rapid Response Team (RRT) have told the school management to instruct students to avoid visiting the coffee plantation.

“We have instructed the workers who are engaged in pepper collection near the coffee plantation to leave their field before 4.30 pm as a precaution,” said a senior forest division official.