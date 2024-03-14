Women not given due importance in Congress: Vijayadharani

KANNIYAKUMARI: Former Vilavancode MLA S Vijayadharani, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, said that the saffron party would give her a post and due recognition. Vijayadharani visited Kanniyakumari district, where she was given a rousing welcome by the BJP cadres on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the district BJP office in Nagercoil, Vijayadharani said she would not contest in the Vilavancode constituency by-election, adding that she would contest from Kanniyakumari in the Lok Sabha elections if the BJP were to give her a seat.

While welcoming the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Vijayadharani said that all women did not receive the benefits even though the DMK had made an assurance as part of its election promise.

“Women are not given due importance in the Congress, which is why many women were quitting the party,” she said, adding that both the Congress and the DMK have no faith in women’s authority.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling selflessly, Vijayadharani said that he would once again come to power and form the government. “If a ruling party’s member is made the MP from Kanniyakumari, it would bring more benefits for the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kanniyakumari to participate in public meetings on March 15, BJP functionaries as well as the police are making necessary arrangements.

Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi and district BJP chief C Dharmaraj were among those present.