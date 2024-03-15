Absconding TN BJP functionary arrested in Aadheenam Seer blackmailing case

MAYILADUTHURAI: BJP's Mayiladuthurai district president K Agoram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the blackmailing of Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt seer over 'obscene videos and audios'. A special team arrested him in Maharashtra after he absconded for over three weeks.
In February, Mayiladuthurai Police received a complaint from one Viruthagiri - a staff working at Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt and the brother of Seer 27th Gurumaha Sannithanam Srilasri Masilamani Desiga Gnana Sambanda Paramachariya Swamigal.
Viruthagiri stated that a group of people was harassing and extorting money in return for not releasing the Seer's alleged obscene videos and videos. They were on the lookout for Agoram who was allegedly part of the conspiracy.
At least nine people were named in the first information report registered at Mayiladuthurai Town Police Station on February 25. Subsequently, they arrested four people on February 28 and continued searching for at least five others. K Agoram was said to be one of the major conspirators has been BJP's Mayiladuthurai district president since 2021
Mayiladuthurai Police investigating the case traced Agoram's location near Alibag in Raighad district in Maharashtra. An eight-member special team led by Inspector P Selvam went to Alibag and arrested Agoram at a place near Nagaon Beach on Friday.
They produced him at the Judicial Magistrate Court in Alibag on Friday and are planning to produce in Judicial Magistrate Court in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday. The police are looking out for remaining suspects.