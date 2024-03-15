Absconding TN BJP functionary arrested in Aadheenam Seer blackmailing case

MAYILADUTHURAI: BJP's Mayiladuthurai district president K Agoram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the blackmailing of Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt seer over 'obscene videos and audios'. A special team arrested him in Maharashtra after he absconded for over three weeks.

In February, Mayiladuthurai Police received a complaint from one Viruthagiri - a staff working at Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt and the brother of Seer 27th Gurumaha Sannithanam Srilasri Masilamani Desiga Gnana Sambanda Paramachariya Swamigal.

Viruthagiri stated that a group of people was harassing and extorting money in return for not releasing the Seer's alleged obscene videos and videos. They were on the lookout for Agoram who was allegedly part of the conspiracy.