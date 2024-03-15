Madras HC grants nod for PM Modi roadshow after cops deny permission

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has granted permission to a 4-km roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Monday.

This comes after the Coimbatore police had refused permission for the roadshow, citing security concerns among other reasons.

The Tamil Nadu BJP proposed to conduct the roadshow over a 4km distance from Eru Company junction to DB Road junction at RS Puram on Monday evening between 4 pm and 6 pm, following the PM’s public address at RS Puram.

On Thursday, BJP district president J Ramesh Kumar submitted a letter to the police seeking permission for the event. After an elaborate consultation with various stakeholders, the city police on Friday denied permission for the road show.

In their reply to Ramesh Kumar, the police stated that they have received intelligence inputs from state and central intelligence agencies regarding a high security threat from both domestic and foreign terror outfits.