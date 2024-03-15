Madras HC grants nod for PM Modi roadshow after cops deny permission

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has granted permission to a 4-km roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Monday.
This comes after the Coimbatore police had refused permission for the roadshow, citing security concerns among other reasons.
The Tamil Nadu BJP proposed to conduct the roadshow over a 4km distance from Eru Company junction to DB Road junction at RS Puram on Monday evening between 4 pm and 6 pm, following the PM’s public address at RS Puram.
On Thursday, BJP district president J Ramesh Kumar submitted a letter to the police seeking permission for the event. After an elaborate consultation with various stakeholders, the city police on Friday denied permission for the road show.
In their reply to Ramesh Kumar, the police stated that they have received intelligence inputs from state and central intelligence agencies regarding a high security threat from both domestic and foreign terror outfits.
The police said that in a public meeting, it is easy to screen every participant with the support of door frame metal detectors and hand held metal detectors. However, they said that during a roadshow, it is logistically difficult to conduct checks on every single person gathered on both sides of the road.
They said that the proposed venue is also in an area with hospitals, government offices, transport hubs, schools and major commercial establishments, causing significant disruptions to the general public and city traffic. Police also said the area planned for the venue has frequent movement of ambulances for medical emergencies, which would be affected by the roadshow.
Police also stressed that the event would affect students as it is the time of public examinations. Besides, Coimbatore is a communally sensitive city that has been under the surveillance of the NIA, said the letter.
The police further said they have not permitted any political or non-political leader or VIP to meet the public in a roadshow in the city so far.