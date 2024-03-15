Complaint cell opened at HCMC to report on garbage collection issues

KRISHNAGIRI: Approach the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) promptly if you spot garbage piles unattended by sanitary workers.

The civic body has formed a complaint cell to report any shortcomings in garbage collection and sanitary works by the workers appointed through private agencies in HCMC limits.

HCMC City Health Officer V Prabhaharan told TNIE, “Since last year a private agency has been roped in to collect garbage from households and shops and for street cleaning of all 45 wards in the Corporation limits. Thereby, the private company has deployed over 500 workers for garbage collection and sanitation works in the HCMC area.

They collect approximately 114 tonne of waste per day. Similarly, the agency was asked to set a complaint cell to address garbage collection issues reported by the people. Thus a complaint cell was inaugurated two days ago at the HCMC office and approximately 10 calls are received per day.

So to get feedback and to improve the performance of workers, a complaint number was also announced. Thereby, people can contact on 1800 599 0447 or complain to WhatsApp number 90422 98901. Valid complaints will be solved within a day.”

Prabhaharan urged people to co-operate by properly segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste before handing over waste to sanitary workers.

Necessary action was taken against the agency when they failed to comply with the norms. Penalty was imposed on it in the past few months for shortcomings in the work, he added.