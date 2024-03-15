Erode sizzles at 40.2oC; hot weather alert till March 18

CHENNAI: This summer’s first 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Erode as the temperature during the day went 3.8 degrees above normal. The normal temperature for Erode is 36.4 degrees Celsius, while on Thursday the district clocked a sizzling 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Other interior districts like Salem, Karur and Madurai are also inching closer to 40 degree Celsius.

The temperatures across the state remained above normal with varying levels of departure. In Chennai, Nungambakkam weather station, which is closer to the sea, recorded 33. 4 degrees Celsius, which is close to normal temperature, while Meenambakkam station located near the airport recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a temperature warning for the next four days from March 14 to 18 as the humid air and high temperatures would result in hot and uncomfortable weather. “Maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degrees above normal in a few pockets in Tamil Nadu,” P Senthamarai Kannan from RMC said.