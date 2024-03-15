Five months on, no ‘info’ on Yelagiri tourist centre

TIRUPATTUR: With another peak tourist season around the corner, the tourist information centre(TIC) remaining closed for the past five months in Yelagiri Hills raises concerns among tourists.

Yelagiri Hills, located in the Tirupattur district, attract hundreds of tourists daily and thousands during peak seasons. The hill has more than 15 tourist spots including Nilavoor Lake, Yelagiri boat house, and Mountain View Adventure Park. With the peak season approaching, tourists are expressing worries about the information centre being closed for the past five months.

K Raghu from Kandhili, visiting Yelagiri Hills after nine years, highlighted the challenge faced by even locals like him in identifying the tourist spots in the hills and said it would be really hard for visitors who come for the first time. “My knowledge was limited to the boat house, which was the only place I visited with nine family members on Thursday,” he said.

Raghu said that having a tourist information officer stationed here (Yelagiri Hills) would enhance visitors’ experiences. Earlier, an officer used to provide information about all the available attractions in the hills for free, which was beneficial for tourists as approaching guides might incur additional costs. “Considering the upcoming seasonal days, the district tourist officer should prioritize appointing a tourist information officer for the benefit of tourists,” he added.

A group of physiology students who were visiting the place said, “We personally arranged our accommodations and are conducting our assessments while experiencing our tour. Engaging with the local community, we study their dietary habits and other factors to comprehend the mechanisms of living organisms and the impact of the external environment.

So far, we’ve been managing well independently. However, individuals with limited knowledge of the area may benefit from a guide, facilitating a deeper understanding for both tourists exploring places and students in their academic pursuits.”

Sudhakar, the former Yelagiri Tourist Information Officer stated that the primary role of the TIC is to promote tourism in Yelagiri and assist tourists. Despite over a decade of service, he received no salary increase. Upon requesting one, his salary was halted for a year. Consequently, he ceased visiting the office, prompting the appointment of Murugesan as the interim in charge of the centre in 2020 and he worked till October 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugesan emphasized that their services extended beyond merely providing guidance to tourists.” In addition to offering assistance in exploring local attractions, the centre facilitated accommodations and dining options, and organized various camps catering to diverse groups, including students and military trainees,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted their affordable cycle rental service, charging only Rs 10, in contrast to the Rs 50 fees levied by other vendors for the same duration. Murugesan also allegedly didn’t receive salary for over a year making him to quit. District Collector K Tharpagaraj assured that the matter will be intervened and action will be taken.