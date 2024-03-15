Give promotion to assistant professors, Bharathiar University orders principals

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University recently directed the principals of all its affiliated self-financing colleges to give promotions to eligible associate professors as per the Government Order (GO) 5 released by the higher education department in 2021.

According to sources, as per GO 5, an associate professor can be promoted to professor based on qualification eligibility such as PhD, experience, etc. Despite eligibility, associate professors were not promoted to professors, especially by private college administration.

“Meanwhile, a demand was raised at Bharathiar University’s syndicate meeting that the private college should give a promotion to associate professor as professor. Following it, the Bharathiar University gave this direction,” sources added.

An associate professor, C Ranjith (name changed) at a private arts and science college in the city, has welcomed this move. He told TNIE, “Giving promotion is just eye- wash. In reality, teaching faculties in the position of assistant and associate professors get minimal salary which is not enough to lead our life.”

“As per the University Grants Commission pay scale, private colleges should give a minimum salary of `45,000 to teaching staff. Except for a few colleges, many colleges give salary under `20,000,” he said.

A professor from Bharathiar University told TNIE, “If private college teaching staff get professor posts, they would be eligible to apply for the Vice Chancellor post.”

Former president of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association, T Veeramani told TNIE, “Citing funds crunch, Tamil Nadu higher education department is refusing promotion to teaching staff who are working in government and aided colleges, from associate professor to professor.”

One of the VC committee members told TNIE that as per request from private colleges and approval of the syndicate meeting, we have sent a circular to the colleges as per the GO 5.