IIT-M to offer online course on AR/VR coding

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with VyVoxel to offer a course on Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) programming. The course will be offered online with a duration of 60 hours.

The last date to apply for the first batch is March 31 and the course will commence on April 1. According to a statement issued by the college, there will be no restrictions on the number of students admitted in each batch.

VyVoxel is a company based in Santa Clara, US, and in Chennai, specialising in visual computing and application development. The AR/VR programming course bridges the need for qualified professionals. Students will be trained in designing, coding and publishing AR/VR applications.