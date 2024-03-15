Modi’s Kanniyakumari visit just for votes, what has he done for TN so far: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming tomorrow to Kanniyakumari, not to inaugurate any special scheme but only to seek votes. I don’t fault anyone for seeking votes, but did he come to Chennai, Tirunelveli or Thoothukudi to see our people during floods,” Chief Minister MK Stalin asked on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the expansion of ‘Vadachennai Valarchi Thittam’ which will now execute 219 projects at an increased allocation of Rs 4,181.03 crore.

Stalin said, “The DMK has always come up with ways to improve infrastructure, but the AIADMK and the BJP have not helped Tamil Nadu or the state capital in the last 10 years. When Gujarat was hit by flood, Modi went there the same day and sanctioned relief the very next day. I am not asking why it was given to Gujarat.

All I am asking is why wasn’t Tamil Nadu given the assistance it sought. When I met the Prime Minister for the first time after assuming office as chief minister, I asked him to sanction funds for metro rail (phase II approval under 50:50 joint venture). It has been three years and we are yet to receive the funds, while other states have received it.”

Addressing the ‘separatists’ charge levelled against the DMK by the BJP, Stalin said, “The DMK needs no lessons in patriotism. Our party has been the first to extend aid during international conflicts. Tamil Nadu was the largest contributor to the Kargil relief fund.”

Giving details about the north Chennai project expansion, Stalin said, “A sum of Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the last budget for the scheme. However, considering the population density in the region, traffic congestion and requests from people, the allocation has been increased four-fold. We have planned to set up model schools, focus on affordable housing, skill development centres, new bus stops and depots, substations, addiction rehabilitation centres and increase CCTV surveillance in crowded areas.

Biomining at Kondungiyur has been taken up at Rs 640 crore. Two bridges will come up at a cost of Rs 230 crore, Thanikachalam canal will to be reconstructed at Rs 80 crore, the Broadway bus terminus to be renovated at Rs 823 crore, a total of 7,060 dilapidated houses belonging to Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board demolished and 9,798 new tenements constructed in its place at Rs 1,567 crore.”

Tangedco will carry out 16 projects worth Rs 1,034.24 crore, the city corporation will undertake 86 projects worth Rs 1071.44 crore, metro water will take up 49 projects worth Rs 946.43 crore, CMDA will carry out 28 projects worth Rs 440.62 crore and TNUHDB will undertake 23 projects at Rs 287.84 crore. In addition, health and family welfare department will carry out four projects at Rs 287.6 crore and two education department projects will be taken up at Rs 28 crore, Stalin said.