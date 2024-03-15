‘No rejoining order’: Bharathiar University lecturers to hold protest

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged that Bharathiar University refuses to give rejoining orders to assistant professors who are working at Bharathiar University Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre at Perundurai in Erode, after their service break was completed in January.

Condemning it, AUT on Thursday announced that its members would protest in front of the university on March 18. AUT Vice President P Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE, “As many as six postgraduate programmes are offered by the PG extension and research centre based at Arts and Science College at Perundurai and around 180 students are pursuing higher education.”

“Ten years ago, as many as 15 assistant professors joined here under consolidated pay. Six assistant professors left the job owing to salary issues and other reasons. Bharathiar University, in particular, gives service break once in six months in the academic year and assistant professors can take six days leave. With break in service teachers cannot ask for a permanent job,” he explained.

“Meanwhile, the Bharathiar University gave a service break to the assistant professors on January 28 and after that, the university did not give a rejoining order without cancelling the break period. However, a top officer in university verbally instructed them that they can work there. However, salary has not been paid for the last two months. Condemning the university’s poor administration, we would stage a protest at the university,” he said.

An assistant professor, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, “As salary was not credited to us for the last two months, our routine life was affected severely. We run the family by borrowing money from family and friends.” “University officers told us that A Kathik, who is also the VC Committee convenor-cum-secretary, who is an officer of the higher education department officer, can give a rejoining order to us; however, we did not receive it,” he added.

He urged the officers to resolve the issue. When asked about it, one of the VC committee members, FX Lovelina Little Flower, told TNIE, “As per VC Committee Convenor direction, we will be assessing the assistant professors’ performance in the academic year. For this, we have formed a committee to assess them.” She said that the convenor will make a decision based on it.