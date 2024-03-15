Police reply sought in custodial torture case by Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the Periyakulam police on a petition filed by a man seeking direction to preserve the CCTV footage of alleged custodial torture at Periyakulam police station on April 14 and 15 last year.

Claiming to be a victim of custodial torture, petitioner T Murugan told the court that if he is allowed to access the footage, he would be able to prove his allegations. Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup directed the Periyakulam police to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to March 22.

Murugan, in his petition, stated that on April 14, 2023, he had visited his friend to borrow money for his son’s education. When he was about to leave, violence broke out between the police and a group of people who had gathered at the spot to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanthi. Since he belonged to the SC community, Murugan alleged he was mistaken for a protester and was taken to the police station, where he was beaten up. Murugan claimed the police hurled casteist slurs at him and confiscated his clothes and belongings.

He added that the woman inspector stomped on him on seeing Ambedkar’s picture tattoed on the left side of his chest. Though he sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital, the police got him discharged and remanded him in Theni district jail until he was released on bail on May 13, he added.