Poll code won’t hit Ponmudy swearing-in, says Speaker

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday opined that the imposition of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election will not prevent the swearing-in ceremony of Tirukkoyilur MLA K Ponmudy as a minister again.

Addressing media at the Chennai airport, he cited an instance that happened during the swearing-in of new BJP ministry in Rajasthan after the recent elections. “Election to one of the constituencies got postponed due to the death of a candidate. The BJP candidate for that constituency in the postponed election was sworn-in even before the election was over and when the poll code for that constituency was in force,” he said.

When asked about Governor RN Ravi flying to Delhi on Thursday morning, Appavu said, “I do not want to speculate that the Delhi visit was intentionally done to postpone the swearing-in ceremony.”

Ponmudy, who lost his post as legislator, was reinstated on Wednesday after a notification was issued by the Speaker following the apex court staying the former minister’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case. After Ponmudy’s reinstatement as MLA, Chief Minister MK Stalin had requested the governor to swear him in as minister.