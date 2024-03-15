Qualcomm’s Chennai design centre will create 1,600 jobs, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: The Chennai Design Centre of Qualcomm, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 177.27 crore, is the key to creating the entire value chain of semiconductors in India, starting with its design, fabrication and ATMP (assembly, test, marking and packaging) facilities.

Speaking after inaugurating the centre, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the design centre, which is expected to generate jobs for 1,600 skilled technology professionals, is special because semiconductor design will be done from end-to-end.

The investment made in the design centre would open new doors for semiconductor design in alignment with the ‘Make in India’ campaign and unlock growth opportunities for a strong indigenous design ecosystem, he added.

Viashnaw also said Qualcomm has agreed to partner with the union and the state governments to create a roadmap for developing industrial, automobile and telecom electronics.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm Technologies announced the inaugural edition of Qualcomm 6G University Research India Programme in line with the union government’s Bharat 6G Vision and to support academia research impact and leadership in emerging 6G technologies. The programme supports a select group of professors from various IITs and IISc in their research in key areas of 6G technologies. The first cohort, comprising 17 academicians, will share the programme funding of about $1.02 million over a period of three years.

Qualcomm president and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon told reporters that he had discussions with Adani group and the focus was on 5G, broadband and semiconductors.