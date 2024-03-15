Sarathkumar fear pushes Nainar into poll mode in nellai?

TIRUNELVELI: Amid speculations that the Tirunelveli parliamentary seat might be given to actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar, who recently merged his party AISMK with the BJP, Tirunelveli’s sitting MLA Nainar Nagendran, who is also eyeing the seat, kickstarted his campaign in the city on Thursday.

Nagendran’s campaign comes even before the BJP high-command has formed an alliance and released a list of candidates for Tamil Nadu. The move has thus raised many eyebrows. Collecting votes for the BJP, the MLA met the residents of the Chokkathanthoppu area.

It may be noted that during the 2021 assembly election, Nagendran had filed his nomination, without form B, with the returning officer even before the BJP had released its list of candidates, allegedly fearing losing the seat to one of the party’s allies, AIADMK. The BJP, however, had given him the seat at that time.

A former AIADMK minister himself, Nagendran is now the floor leader of the BJP and is about to complete three years as an MLA. TNIE’s attempts to get his version ended in vain.