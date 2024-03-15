Social worker Madeleine de Blic passes away at 90

PUDUCHERRY: Renowned Belgian-born social worker and Padmasri awardee Madeleine Herman de Blic passed away on Thursday at Toulouse in France, where she has been living since Covid-19. She was 90.

Madeleine was widely acclaimed for her dedication to humanitarian services, particularly through her Puducherry-based non-governmental organization, Volontariat, founded in 1962 and registered in 1966.

Volontariat, under her leadership, operated various initiatives including a children’s home with educational facilities, a destitute home, and a workshop for cured leprosy patients and others. Throughout her illustrious career, Madeleine received numerous accolades for her exemplary service.

She was honoured with the Legion of Honour by the Government of France, the Order of the Crown by the King of Belgium, the Doctor Schweitzer Award, and the Independence Day Award from the Government of Puducherry.

Inspired by the teachings of Abbe Pierre and Mahatma Gandhi, Madeleine’s motto for Volontariat remained ‘Serve first those who suffer more than you’.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed his condolences on Blic’s passing, acknowledging her selfless dedication to serving the poor and needy. Chief minister extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of the Volontariat Organization and others associated with her.