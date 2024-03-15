Tamil Nadu can become USD 4.21 trillion economy by 2047, says CII report

CHENNAI: The state will be able to secure the number one spot on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) scale with a $4.21 trillion economy in 2047 with the developments in industrial, digital and social infrastructure, global education and vocational skill development, according to a vision document released by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday.

Finance Secretary T Udaychandran, who released the Tamil Nadu@100 Vision Document, said the state’s economy is not a one-sector economy. “To fuel this huge growth, we need a large talent pool with a focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the existing workforce. Our state is the most urbanised state in the country,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of talent pool to tap the emerging micro electronics and semiconductor, he said the state is roping in all private sectors in skilling and upskilling.

“There are huge opportunities in each and every field. From the state’s point of view, we recognise that we need to invest, to engage with industry in specific areas specifically the sunrise sector. Sunrise sectors such as green and renewable energy are the key, right from green hydrogen to electric vehicles we are at the top,” the finance secretary said.

Dr V Kamakoti, director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras in his keynote address said, “A lot of efforts are being taken from the academia and the government but what we require is for the industry here today to start arranging regular meetings wherein the big industry and the MSMEs come forward and discuss on areas of improvement.”