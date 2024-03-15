Tamil Nadu: Cop transferred for sharing pics of POCSO accused

TIRUPPUR: A police constable attached to Kangayam police station was given a punishment transfer to the Armed Reserve Police for sharing the photographs of accused in a POCSO case on social media platforms.

The transferred cop is Ramarajan (28).

He was part of a police team that was formed to trace the culprits who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl in Vellakoil a few days ago. The team traced seven culprits and arrested them.

It was reported that Ramarajan photographed the culprits while they were taken into custody and sent them to Tiruppur Mahila Court. Besides, he also shared the photographs with several people on social media platforms, said police.

When people got the information, they lodged a complaint with DSP (Kangayam) K Parthiban about the issue. They also claimed that the constable deliberately shared the news even before the culprits were convicted. During the inquiry, the constable confessed that he had deliberately shared the news on social media.