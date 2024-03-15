Tamil Nadu health department conducts state health assembly

CHENNAI: The third state health assembly by the health department was inaugurated by Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. Officials from all districts submitted their grievances in their respective districts through resolutions.

Speaking at the event, Subramanian said the resolutions presented at village, block and district-levels are escalated to the state assembly, which will be discussed and addressed. In 2021-22, health assemblies were conducted in 14 districts under the collectors and in 2022-23 they were conducted in 16 districts. The health assembly this year saw the participation of 24 districts.

The minister said, that after the first health assembly in 2021-22, Rs 235 crore was allotted to fulfil the accepted resolutions. In the second year Rs 188 crore was allotted similarly.

The resolutions presented at the assembly on Thursday will be discussed and required measures will be taken up, Subramanian said.

Health department officials presented various grievances at the assembly including lack of infrastructure in many hospitals.