Tamil Nadu lifts ban on printing new ration cards after 12 months, 45K to benefit

CHENNAI: The civil supplies department has commenced the printing and distribution of over 45,500 new ration cards after the state, recently, lifted the 12-month ban on printing cards. The distribution of new family ration cards will continue regardless of the model code of conduct, which will take effect once the election commission announces the date for the general election.

In February 2023, the state government imposed restrictions on issuing new cards to facilitate a data purification exercise for the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai scheme. The move was aimed at preventing data mismatch of beneficiaries.

Har Sahay Meena, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, said, “Text alerts informing the approval of ration cards have been sent to the mobile number of 45,509 eligible applicants. The printing process is under way. Those who have received text alerts can receive new family cards from their respective supply offices (office of assistant commissioner or taluk/district supply offices).”

If there is any delay in receiving the cards physically from the supply offices, beneficiaries can still avail their entitlements by presenting the card number to the staff of PDS shops after undergoing biometric authentication.

However, an official said, those applying for new cards now may have to wait until the verification process is completed. “The distribution will proceed irrespective of the election commission declaring the dates,” the official added.