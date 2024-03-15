Tamil Nadu: Railways urged to resume subway work at Ganapathy

COIMBATORE: Residents along with CPM activists staged a protest on the railway track in Ganapathy demanding the speedy completion of a subway construction which has been halted for the last three years.

Around a hundred of residents and members from the party gathered on the railway track at Chekkan Thottam-Balan Nagar in Ganapathy urging the railway authority to resume the work without any further delay.

“The railway gate was removed from the level crossing which connects Chekkan Thottam-Balan Nagar three years ago. As per the people’s demand, the Railways had assured to develop a subway at the place to facilitate the public to cross the railway track.

To develop the underpass at the area, work commenced three years ago. However, it has been put on halt without any progress so far,” C Padmanaban, a functionary of CPM.

They demanded the Salem Division of the Southern Railways to commence the work. As talks went in vain, city police removed them from the railway track.