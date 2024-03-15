Tamil Nadu: Teachers Recruitment Board issues notice to hire 4,000 assistant professors

CHENNAI: After much delay, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to fill 4,000 assistant professor positions in government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education. The portal to apply online will be open from March 29 to April 29. The tentative date for the examination is set for August 4. The candidates can visit www.trb.tn.gov.in for further information and syllabus.

Recruitment for the post of assistant professors was last done in 2015. According to the government, there are 7,198 vacancies in government arts and science colleges. TRB had called for applications to fill up 2,331 posts in 2019, but the exams were not conducted due to reasons including Covid-19. In 2022, the government announced that 4,000 assistant professors will be recruited and it also featured in TRB’s 2023 annual planner. In the planner released for 2024, the notification was supposed to be released in February and the examinations were planned in June.

In November 2022, the higher education department released a government order that dispensed with the system to appoint assistant professors based on marks provided for teaching experience, higher education qualification and interview. The GO stated that more than 55,000 doctorates have been awarded since 2015 and the government has given approval for opening of 182 self-financing arts and science colleges enabling job aspirants to easily get experience even for meagre salaries.